INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — A funeral home made a plea to the public on Facebook to help find a stolen U.S. flag.

The incident happened Thursday at Life and Legacy Funerals and Cremations on Old Monroe Road in Indian Trail. The funeral home made the post on Friday.

"Unfortunately, yesterday someone decided to take one of the flags from the front lawn of the Funeral Home. These flags were on loan from CW and the Patriot Guard Riders. We would love to have the flag returned," the funeral home wrote.

"If you should see the flag please alert us. The pole is made from PVC pipe and has a male and female coupling in the middle to shorten pole for transport. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Please also share post to help get the word out," the funeral home said.

The post was shared more than 100 times. People also left comments sharing their disgust.

"This is as low as stealing from your Momma!!!" Penny Howard wrote.

"What a shame. I drove by the other day and mentioned to my husband how beautiful it looked," wrote Doris Downing.

"What kind of low life does this? The Patriot Guard deserves our utmost respect!! Please return the flag," Linda Clonts wrote.

If you know anything about the missing flag, you may call the funeral home at 704-821-4484.

