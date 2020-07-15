US Marshals: Escaped inmates have ties to Hampton Roads

The US Marshals is also offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of each fugitive.

RICHMOND, Va. — Two inmates who escaped from a Virginia juvenile prison could be in the Hampton Roads region, and now the U.S. Marshals have issued a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of each fugitive.

20-year-old Jabar A. Taylor and 18-year-old Rashad E. Williams escaped from Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center on Monday. Authorities say the two apparently used a cord to choke a security staffer and escaped through a hole that had been cut in a security fence.

Officials said the two then got into a vehicle that was apparently waiting for them and fled the area.

A prison employee, 23-year-old Destiny L. Harris, has been charged with assisting in their escape. Another employee, 42-year-old Darren Briggs, is charged with providing a cell phone to a prisoner.

Authorities said the escape is the first break from the facility in 20 years.

Taylor was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious assault, while Williams was convicted of malicious wounding and robbery.

“The danger posed by these fugitives and their escape should not be taken lightly by anyone,” said Nick E. Proffitt, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Virginia in a news release. “The fugitives went to great lengths to affect the escape, and they pose a significant threat to any law enforcement officer or member of the public who may encounter them.”

The pair are believed to still be together, but could have separated. In addition to Hampton Roads, Taylor and Williams have known ties to Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C., Maryland, Delaware, Philadelphia, New Jersey, and New York. They also have ties to North Carolina.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of either man, you're asked to call the US Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332), email them at usms.wanted@usdoj.gov, or submit a tip online at www.usmarshals.gov/tips