SUFFOLK, Va. — U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Suffolk, Virginia who had 150 charges against him after a Pennsylvania block party shooting.

On January 10, 2019, the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole obtained an arrest warrant charging 24-year-old Khalic Cross, aka “Buddha," with absconding from his parole supervision.

Cross was serving a term of parole for Fleeing and Eluding Police Officer.

On July 14, 2019, the York City Police Department obtained an arrest warrant charging Cross with Aggravated Assault, Possession of Firearm Prohibited, 150 counts of Recklessly Endangerment, and lesser charges included offenses after he allegedly fired into a crowd at a York, Pennsylvania block party.

Attempts to find Cross in York were unsuccessful, and the U. S. Marshals Service (USMS) was asked to arrest Cross.

Investigators pursued leads in York, Hanover, Harrisburg and Reading, Pennsylvania; Staten Island, Queens, and Brooklyn, New York; North Carolina; and, Virginia.

On Friday around about 3:30 p.m., the fugitive investigation led task force members to a home in the 100-block of North Tenth Street in Suffolk, Virginia. Cross was taken into custody by the Suffolk Police Department tactical team.

He is currently incarcerated at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail waiting to be extradited to Pennsylvania.

“The coordination and cooperation demonstrated by law enforcement, in this case, led to an extremely dangerous and unpredictable fugitive being taken off the streets. It is our top priority to arrest violent fugitives, especially those who have no regard for human life,” said United States Marshal Martin J. Pane.