Man suspected of string of crimes across Norfolk, Chesapeake, Virginia Beach arrested in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — U.S. Marshals in Richmond arrested a man Wednesday night who had been wanted for several violent crimes through the Hampton Roads area.

Thursday, a spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service said Brian Askew, 35, had been taken into custody.

The Department of Justice had previously identified him as a member of the Bloods gang, and was offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that led to his arrest.

He's suspected of aggravated assault, brandishing a gun, assault, battery, malicious wounding, two counts of hit and run, firing a gun from a moving vehicle, shooting into an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting a woman in Norfolk.

He was said to have ties to Chesapeake, Norfolk and Virginia Beach.