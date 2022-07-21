Man suspected of string of crimes across Norfolk, Chesapeake, Virginia Beach arrested in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — U.S. Marshals in Richmond arrested a man Wednesday night who had been wanted for several violent crimes through the Hampton Roads area.
Thursday, a spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service said Brian Askew, 35, had been taken into custody.
The Department of Justice had previously identified him as a member of the Bloods gang, and was offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that led to his arrest.
He's suspected of aggravated assault, brandishing a gun, assault, battery, malicious wounding, two counts of hit and run, firing a gun from a moving vehicle, shooting into an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting a woman in Norfolk.
He was said to have ties to Chesapeake, Norfolk and Virginia Beach.
The U.S. Marshals didn't share how they found Askew, or where in Richmond he was when they arrested him.