US Marshals arrest man wanted in slaying of 10-year-old girl

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — U.S. Marshals in Virginia have arrested a man wanted for more than a year in the fatal shooting of a 10-year-old girl in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Marshals Service confirmed to news outlets that Isaiah Murchison was taken into custody in Fredericksburg, Virginia, on Thursday night.

Murchison was identified in a 2019 indictment as one of several gunmen accused of killing Makiyah Wilson in 2018 as she was walking through her apartment complex courtyard.

Authorities have said masked men jumped out of car and fired gunshots into the crowd. Murchison was charged with first-degree murder.