US Marshals looking for Bloods gang member who attempted Eastern Shore murder

There are warrants out for Robert “RJ” James Northan Jr. related to an attempted murder in March in Accomack County.

ACCOMAC, Va. — Law enforcement said Robert “RJ” James Northan Jr., who is wanted on charges of attempted murder, is likely in hiding on the Eastern Shore of Virginia or Maryland.

The Accomack County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a shooting on Tyler Lane on March 25, where they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

After investigation related to this incident, law enforcement put out a warrant for Northan, 34. He is wanted for attempted murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The U.S. Department of Justice released a statement Monday morning that said Northan was last seen about three weeks ago. Officials said he is a member of the Bloods gang.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is working with authorities on the Eastern Shore to find Northan.

The release said he has frequently visited an address on the 25000 block of Dennis Drive, in Parksley, Virginia.

Northan is 5 foot 7 inches, 160 pounds, and has a tattoo on the right side of his neck. Authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

United States Marshal Nick Proffitt said they hope Northan will turn himself in.

"It is most certainly in the best interest of the fugitive to immediately surrender to authorities and face the charges against him," he said.