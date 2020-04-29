US Marshals takes wanted gang member into custody in Norfolk

Akail "Tinkman" Allen, 20, is facing charges related to several incidents around Hampton Roads over the past couple of weeks.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man wanted on numerous charges in Hampton Roads was taken into custody by US Marshals in Norfolk Tuesday morning.

Allen is reportedly a member of the Gotti Gang. He faces felony charges in two different cities in Hampton Roads. Allen's past criminal history includes a murder charge in 2017 and a multi-city police chase in 2019.

Norfolk Police have issued warrants for malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon.

Newport News Police also has warrants out for robbery, abduction, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

US Marshals and members of the Norfolk Special Operations Team arrested Allen at a home in the 2700 block of Stanhope Avenue on Tuesday.

Allen will be held at the Norfolk City Jail.

