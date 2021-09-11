Navy service member arrested for child porn in Isle of Wight County

22-year-old Hunter D. Reseigne of Norfolk is charged with five counts of distribution of child pornography.

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — An active-duty service member of the U.S. Navy was arrested on child pornography charges, the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office said Reseigne's arrest came following an investigation that also involved the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children as well as the Bedford County Virginia Sheriff's Offices Southern Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Reseigne allegedly shared child sexual abuse material with an undercover Isle of Wight investigator. Investigators then coordinated with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) to make the arrest.