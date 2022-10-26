USPIS offers up to $50,000 for arrest of man who robbed mail carrier in Chesapeake

USPIS investigators think the robber was wearing a pink hoodie and gray sweatpants. The post office is offering up to $50K for information that leads to his arrest.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering up to $50,000 as a reward for information about a man who robbed a mail carrier in Chesapeake.

Because the post office is a quasi-federal agency, robbing a letter carrier is a federal offense.

The crime happened Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m., a tweet from USPIS says. The postal employee was in the 900 block of Providence Road, which is near the Crosswinds apartment complex, when the suspect approached.

USPIS investigators think the robber was a young man wearing a pink hoodie and gray sweatpants.

If you know anything that could help, you could be eligible for the reward. Call 877-876-2455 to share a tip.