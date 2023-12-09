USPS offers $50K reward for tip in mail robberies on the Peninsula

The U.S. Postal Service is warning about a string of mail carrier robberies in Hampton and Newport News.

HAMPTON, Va. — The U.S. Postal Service is warning people about a string of mail carrier robberies on the Peninsula.

They’re offering $50,000 to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest of the two men they say robbed multiple mail carriers in Hampton and Newport News.

The first incident happened on September 5 near Hart Circle and Beal Drive in Hampton. The next happened around 4:00 p.m. the next day on Atkins Lane in Newport News, and again about 20 minutes later on Pine Chapel Road in Hampton. The last robbery was September 7 on Ashton Green Boulevard in Newport News.

Robberies like this are a growing trend, with more than 2,000 assaults on postal workers since 2020 - something that grabbed lawmakers’ attention back in May. The House Oversight Committee Subcommittee on Government Operations and the Federal Workforce discussed the "alarming trend."

"So these incidents, according to the Postal Service, are increasingly becoming more prevalent. The problem is getting more serious," said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D) Maryland.

Back in July, there was another string of armed robberies across Hampton and James City County.

At the time, Frank Albergo, National President of the Postal Officers Association said criminals are typically going after master keys to the blue USPS collection boxes and checks.

"This is sad to say as a Postal Police Officer, but the postal service has been exposed as an easy target," he said.

The USPS said more than 300 mail carriers were robbed in the first half of the fiscal year, set to outpace last year’s 412 total.

In 2021, The U.S. Postal Inspection Service reported roughly 300,000 complaints about mail theft.

So, what can you do to protect yourself?

Don’t leave your incoming or outgoing mail in your mail box for too long.

Take your mail to your local post office or your work place.

You should also avoid putting checks in the mail.

Keep your eye on your mail carrier and call 911 if you see anything suspicious.