Man arrested, another still wanted for string of USPS robberies in James City County

Officers with the James City County Police Department responded to multiple armed robberies of USPS delivery drivers on Thursday. The first robbery happened just after 1 p.m. in the 900 block of Coleman Drive. Then at 2 p.m., another robbery happened in the 3700 block of Steeplechase Way.

Police say the same suspect and vehicle were involved in both robberies.

About an hour after the robberies in James City County, a USPS driver was robbed in Hampton.

Detectives with the Hampton Police Division found that the car used in the robberies was a rental, issued on July 19 to 20-year-old Chanz L. Pough of Maryland.

Detectives with the Virginia Beach Police Department alerted JCCPD that a suspect matching the description, along with the rental car, was seen at an apartment complex in Virginia Beach.

Hampton detectives obtained a search warrant, and the Virginia Beach SWAT Team executed the search.

Authorities found 19-year-old Dashawn Evans-McCloud alone in the apartment. He was taken into custody and later arrested for the robberies.

He is charged with the following:

Robbery

Attempted Robbery

Two counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of A Felony

Two counts of Wearing a Mask in Public

Evans-McCloud is currently being held at Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail without bail. Police say USPS is expected to prosecute the case federally.