Former USS Gerald R. Ford psychologist charged with sexual crimes against minors

NORFOLK, Va. — The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) are calling for victims of a former psychologist on the USS Gerald R. Ford in Norfolk.

Lt. Cmdr. Michael Andrew Widroff is charged with attempting to produce child pornography, attempting to coerce or entice a minor to engage in sexual activity, and attempting to transfer obscene matter to a minor.

He is alleged to have used Snapchat to act in these crimes with the username "mikenavyguy78" and display name "M Sailorguy".

Before serving on the USS Gerald R. Ford, Widroff worked at several Health clinics in New York, Maryland, and Connecticut.

Anyone who believes they have information relating to this case is asked to contact NCIS via the NCIS Tips app or at their website.

If convicted, he will face a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum penalty of life in prison.