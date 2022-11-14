UVA shooting: These are the 3 victims

Three people were shot and killed by a single gunman at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville on November 13, 2022. These are the victims.

The shooting took place near a charter bus parked at the Culbreth Garage on Culbreth Road on university grounds. University police issued an initial alert around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

At a press conference Monday morning, UVA President Jim Ryan confirmed that the three who died were football players at the school. There are two other victims injured in the shooting who are receiving medical care.

These are the victims and what we know about them now. This story will be updated as we learn more.

Devin Chandler

Devin Chandler was a second-year student at UVA. He was from Virginia Beach, according to UVA President Jim Ryan. Chandler's player bio page on UVA Football's website listed his hometown as Huntersville, N.C.

Lavel Davis

Lavel Davis was a third-year student at UVA, from Ridgeville, South Carolina.

D'Sean Perry