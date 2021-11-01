Va. man gets new hearing 11 years after murder conviction

A Virginia man who was convicted in the murder-for-hire of a Naval officer in Newport News has gotten a new court hearing.

The Daily Press reported Sunday that the hearing for David A. Runyon will focus on whether his trial lawyers should have better investigated evidence that he was suffering from brain damage.

A Norfolk federal jury convicted Runyon in 2009 of shooting Cory Allen Voss. Authorities said the killing was orchestrated by Voss’ wife and her boyfriend.

Runyon was sentenced to death.