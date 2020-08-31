Vape shop worker stabbed during armed robbery in Suffolk

Police say a man tried to leave the store without paying for some items. When an employee tried to stop him, he stabbed the worker and left the scene.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are working to track down the man who stabbed an employee while robbing a vape shop in Suffolk.

The robbery took place Sunday night at The Tobacco and Vape Shop on University Boulevard. The store is located in a shopping plaza.

Officers were called to the shop just after 8:30 p.m. that evening.

They say the incident started when the suspect tried to leave the store without paying for some merchandise. When an employee tried to confront the man, the suspect stabbed the worker then took off from the store.

Medics treated the employee at the scene and took him to the hospital for more treatment. His injuries aren't life-threatening.

Police describe the suspect as a black male in his early-to-mid twenties and standing at 5'7". He was wearing a COVID-style mask, a dark hoodie and blue jeans at the time of the robbery.