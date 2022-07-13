Virginia Beach man sentenced to 88 years after deadly 2019 shooting

Carson Carnell Davis Jr. will serve prison time for his involvement in a past Virginia Beach Oceanfront shooting.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia Beach man was sentenced to prison today after being found guilty of multiple charges including second-degree murder.

Carson Carnell Davis Jr., 23, will serve 25 years, with 63 years suspended from his original 88-year sentence after a shooting at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in 2019, Virginia Beach's Commonwealth Attorney said.

Terrance Houston of Newport News died in the shooting.

On May 2, 2019, a clothing exchange between two groups of people, including Davis and Houston, turned violent following an argument between two group members.

Houston was shot in the stomach after he and another male exited their vehicle to break up a fistfight between Zaymi Lewis, who arrived with Davis, and a female who accompanied Houston's group. The woman who Lewis was fighting then approached the vehicle Davis had retreated to asking why he had shot Houston.

Davis shot her in the neck when she approached, the Virginia Beach Commonwealth Attorney said.

She survived the shooting with limited mobility of her left arm and permanent nerve damage, according to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth Attorney.

Upon leaving the scene, Davis shouted for Lewis and the female driver to get back in the vehicle.

"Just run them over," Davis said.

Davis was then dropped off at his apartment. Police were waiting for Lewis when she got home.

Lewis pled guilty to misdemeanor accessory after the fact and concealed weapon charges stemming from her holding on to the gun that was used by Davis in the shootings.