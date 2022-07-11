VBPD detectives investigate Friday shooting near Birdneck Shopping Center

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on Hope Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives with the Virginia Beach Police Department are investigating after a shooting Friday night left a man in critical condition, officials said.

Around 10:30 p.m., police responded to the 100 Block of Hope Avenue. That's next to the Birdneck Shopping Center.

Officers found a man who had been shot in the upper body, and they immediately started trying to treat his injuries.

The man was taken to the hospital and, as of Monday, was in critical but stable condition.

If you know anything that could help detectives, call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP or leave an anonymous tip online.