VBPD: Man shot on Shoveller Ave., police investigating

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting on Tuesday morning that left a man seriously hurt.
According to police, a call came in at 12:15 a.m. to respond to the 1400 block of Shoveller Avenue.
That's not far from the Great Neck Village Shopping Center.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
He was taken to the hospital, and he's said to now be in stable condition.
His name has not been released at this time.
The suspect in the case, also a man, was taken into custody.
He's been identified as Joshua Holton Cain, 39, and has been charged with Unlawful Wounding.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything that can help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.