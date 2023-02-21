VBPD: Man shot on Shoveller Ave., police investigating

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay, and a suspect is in custody.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting on Tuesday morning that left a man seriously hurt.

According to police, a call came in at 12:15 a.m. to respond to the 1400 block of Shoveller Avenue.

That's not far from the Great Neck Village Shopping Center.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

VBPD is investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of Shoveller Ave. Call came in at 12:15. One victim, suspect in custody, no threat to the public. No further information available at this time. pic.twitter.com/BZdfoXPyoY — Virginia Beach Police Department (@VBPD) February 21, 2023

He was taken to the hospital, and he's said to now be in stable condition.

His name has not been released at this time.

The suspect in the case, also a man, was taken into custody.

He's been identified as Joshua Holton Cain, 39, and has been charged with Unlawful Wounding.