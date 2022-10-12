VBPD seizes 20 pounds of marijuana, illegally obtained gun in drug bust

Police said they also confiscated an illegally obtained rifle and other THC products.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said it seized 20 pounds of marijuana, other THC products and an illegally obtained gun on October 8.

After an extensive investigation, officers from the Second Precinct Crime Suppression Squad served several search warrants, VBPD said.

In the search of several locations, VBPD officers found 20 pounds of marijuana, other THC products and a gun the department said was obtained under false pretenses.

The department identified the suspect as 18-year-old Ian Dougherty of Virginia Beach.

He was charged with possession and intent to distribute marijuana more than 5 pounds, falsifying a federal firearm purchase form and possession of more than one pound of marijuana while in possession of a firearm, the department said.