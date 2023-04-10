VBPD seizes guns, drugs during traffic stop

Officers found over a pound of psilocybin mushrooms, THC edibles, a pill bottle containing ecstasy and cocaine, ammunition, and five guns, two of which were stolen.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said one of its officers seized several types of narcotics and guns during a traffic stop on April 4.

According to VBPD, the officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after noticing that it couldn't stay in its lane on Baker Road.

After pulling the driver over, the officer noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The officer asked the driver to roll down the vehicle window further, which allowed him to see a book bag that was open and contained multiple packages of marijuana.

Upon a more thorough search, VBPD said investigators found over a pound of psilocybin mushrooms, THC edibles, a pill bottle containing ecstasy and cocaine, ammunition, and five guns, two of which were stolen.