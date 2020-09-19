VBPD: suspect flees on foot after driving into house; person in custody

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Police Department said someone drove into a house Friday night, and then fled the scene on foot, sparking a late-night search.
That was near Dam Neck Road in Virginia Beach. Officer Linda Kuehn said multiple units responded to the search.
Around 11 p.m., Kuehn said "I believe he was taken into custody, but I do not know what the charges are yet."
The person in custody has not been identified.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as police release more information about the scene, the suspect and the search.