VDOT employee hit by accused drunk driver work zone in York County

Police said the driver drove behind a jersey wall to avoid traffic, hit Richard Hogue, and tried to leave the scene. He ran out of gas a few miles away.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Sunday night, the Virginia State Police said a Richard Hogue, VDOT subcontractor who had been hit by a drunk driver in a York County work zone, was expected to recover from his injuries.

It was a close call. The Lanexa man had to be taken to Riverside Doctors Hospital and flown to the Medical College of Virginia after the Saturday afternoon accident.

Police said that day around 1:30 p.m., they received several calls about a Chevrolet Suburban whose driver had steered the car into a work zone separated by a jersey wall on I-64 West, hit a pedestrian, and was leaving the scene.

That was near the 236 mile marker. Officers later found the car on an exit ramp a few miles down the highway, stalled out after running out of gas.

Police arrested Keiron Pollard, of Williamsburg, related to the incident. While interviewing him, troopers said he "was found to be intoxicated while driving with a 4 year old child in the vehicle."

The Virginia State Police said preliminary investigation showed the suspect could have driven around traffic cones, behind the jersey wall, to avoid congested traffic.

Pollard, 30, has been charged with felony hit and run, a second offense of DUI, reckless driving and child endangerment.