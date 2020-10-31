Vehicles vandalized: some Ghent neighbors worry about their safety

Neighbors in Ghent are calling on police to help them catch whoever is slashing their tires and smashing windows.

A woman who lives in the Railroad District said she and others in the community started dealing with this problem over a week ago. Thursday night, her car took an even bigger hit.

"Personally, I've had three tires slashed since last Thursday,” said Ghent resident Kaley Brodeur.

Brodeur is tired of shelling out money for new tires.

"I thought it was just a one off, I got a flat tire, it happens,” she explained. “The second time when I had two and the people in front of me as well, and I heard about all the other people in the community had flat tires, that is when I filed the police report."

Brodeur said late Thursday into early Friday the vandalism escalated. This time, she found a smashed windshield.

"I was mostly shocked at the time,” Brodeur said. “Now I am just kind of amped up. I want to find who is doing this so it can stop."

Brodeur posted her frustrations on the Ghent community Facebook page, and found out she's not alone.

Bailee Day woke up to a similar sight. She lives a few streets down from Brodeur in the Railroad District.

"Last night I had a drainage lid thrown through the back of my car,” Day said. "I had to call off work today and that was stressful, because it's like, 'Hey I have to call off and now spend hundreds of dollars.'"

Day is also no stranger to the recent target on tires.

"My neighbors tires have been slashed, my friends, my boyfriends,” Day said.

Day said Norfolk Police told her a detective would touch base in a week or so. But she’s most worried about her safety, right now.

"I'm a woman and I live with two other 25-year-old women,” Day said. “It's scary to think that when she gets off serving, she could walk home and maybe this guy is out roaming around, throwing stuff."

Both women must pay out of pocket for the repairs. Brodeur worries it's not the last time.

"Worried every night that I am going to wake up to more damage on my car and have to spend more money,” Brodeur said. “Especially when I'm a bartender during COVID times, and struggling to make a dollar."

She hopes the community keeps their eyes peeled.