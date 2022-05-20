x
Man found with gunshot wound after reported crash in Hampton

Police found the man in the area of Victoria Boulevard and Powhatan Parkway.
HAMPTON, Va. — A man was found with a gunshot wound after officials received a call of a crash in Hampton Friday evening.

According to the Hampton Police Division, Public Safety Communications received a call of a two-vehicle accident in the area of Victoria Boulevard and Powhatan Parkway just before 7:15 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a man who'd been shot. The man was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Police do not know where the shooting occurred or what led up to the shooting. No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.

