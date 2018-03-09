SAN ANTONIO — DPS has released wild video of a police chase this past June, in which a woman led officers on a chase, crashed into a truck, and then fled on foot while carrying a baby stroller before attempting to carjack another SUV.

DPS says that a trooper was conducting a traffic stop on a Mercedes SUV around 1:45 PM on June 15. The female driver, identified as 29-year-old Caitlyn Rodriguez, had outstanding warrants and fled the scene.

Rodriguez led officers down Highway 90, nearing speeds of 100 mph. She narrowly avoided several accidents along the way.

A DPS trooper was able to puncture the SUV’s front left tire with a deflation device, forcing the driver off of the highway and onto an access road. Rodriguez then drove into oncoming traffic, ran a red light through an intersection, and eventually crashed into the rear of a silver truck stopped at a traffic light.

Rodriguez then got out of the vehicle, took her baby in a carrier from the vehicle, and ran off on foot. She approached a white SUV and attempted to carjack the vehicle, but a DPS trooper arrived on scene and pulled her from the vehicle.

Rodriguez was arrested and faces several charges, including child endangerment, evading arrest, and possession of a controlled substance.

