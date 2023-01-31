Person killed by gunfire in Virginia Beach barricade situation, police say

"There is a heavy police presence in the 1900 block of Decathlon Drive as VBPD attempts to negotiate with a lone barricaded subject," police tweeted.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person died by gunfire after barricading themselves inside a home in Virginia Beach Monday night, police said.

The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) said officers responded to the 1900 block of Decathlon Drive around 9:30 p.m. after someone reported a barricade situation.

The person had barricaded himself inside a home with guns, threatening harm to themselves and others, according to police.

The department said its preliminary information shows that when officers arrived, they were able to talk to the person, who was "visibly armed with a shotgun that he would place under his chin."

Several hours later, the officers used "less-lethal munitions," but they didn't work as intended, according to police. Soon after, the person shot at the officers, who returned fire.

When the SWAT team showed up, the person was found dead inside the front door of the home. VBPD stated it's unknown if they died from police gunfire or if it was self-inflicted.

Police are continuing to investigate the situation Tuesday morning, adding that a formal update will come once they "have more definitive information."

13News Now is also working to learn more about what happened.

If you have any information that may help the police, call the Virginia Beach Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also leave an anonymous tip online through P3 Tips.