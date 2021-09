There's a heavy police presence in the 5800 block of East Hastings Arch, and officers are asking that people stay away from the area.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are working to clear a barricade situation just blocks from Virginia Wesleyan University.

A tweet from the department said there was a heavy police presence in the 5800 block of East Hastings Arch.

The spokesperson didn't say what led up to the barricade. There weren't many details available around 4:40 p.m.

Police ask that people stay away from this area while officers try to calm things down.