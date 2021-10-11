Police investigate bomb threat on Shipps Corner Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police said Shipps Corner Road is closed between Draksmile and Holland Road following a bomb threat.
Police said they are on the scene of the threat in the 2800 block of Shipps Corner Road.
Not many details were released, but officials said they will share more information as it becomes available.
If you know anything about this incident, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
Callers whose tip leads to an arrest could be rewarded $1,000. Tipsters can also remain anonymous.