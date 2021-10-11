Police investigate bomb threat on Shipps Corner Road in Virginia Beach

Police said Shipps Corner is closed between Drakesmile and Holland Road as they work the scene.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police said Shipps Corner Road is closed between Draksmile and Holland Road following a bomb threat.

Police said they are on the scene of the threat in the 2800 block of Shipps Corner Road.

Not many details were released, but officials said they will share more information as it becomes available.

If you know anything about this incident, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.