Man arrested hours after shooting in Virginia Beach

27-year-old Jesse Deshawn Byers was taken into custody without incident, hours after a shooting left a man hurt on S. Budding Avenue.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A suspect is reportedly in custody, hours after an early morning shooting in Virginia Beach.

Police said they were called to the 100 block of S. Budding Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday. Officers arrived to find an adult man suffering from what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said they were able to quickly identify the suspect as 27-year-old Jesse Deshawn Byers. With the assistance of the city's Warrant Fugitive Unit and SWAT, officers served a search warrant in the 900 block of Chimney Hill Parkway, where Byers was found and taken into custody without incident.