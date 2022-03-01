Virginia Beach man accused of possessing, distributing child pornography

Joshua Dale Shaw is charged with two counts of Distribution of Child Pornography and two counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Police in Virginia Beach say they have made an arrest following a child pornography investigation.

Authorities said the department's Special Investigations Bureau (SIB) began investigating a report in 2021 of child pornography being distributed at a home in the 600 block of Cooperstown Court.

On February 28 of this year, police arrested Joshua Dale Shaw after executing a search warrant at his home.

Shaw is charged with two counts of Distribution of Child Pornography and two counts of Possession of Child Pornography.