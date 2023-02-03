Virginia Beach man facing child pornography charges

Forrest Burrell, 24, was arrested on 10 counts of distribution of child pornography.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 24-year-old man was arrested on child pornography charges, the Virginia Beach Police Department said Friday.

According to the department, authorities obtained a search warrant on January 31 for reports of a "computer network distributing files of child pornography" in the 5000 block of Trumpet Vine Court.

That's where police identified Forrest Burrell as the suspect.

Burrell was arrested on 10 counts of distribution of child pornography, with additional charges pending a digital forensic examination of the evidence seized, according to VBPD.

He is currently being held on no bond.