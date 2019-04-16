VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man was sentenced to 27 years in prison on Tuesday for producing images of child sexual abuse of an 8-year-old victim.

“We must do everything possible to protect our children from dangerous sexual predators like Brown,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “Child sexual abuse is a horrific and abhorrent crime. I want to thank our law enforcement partners and prosecutors for ensuring that Brown will now be in a place where he cannot prey on our most vulnerable victims.”

Leedente Darrell Brown, 32, met dozens of young girls, including an 8-year-old, in real life and online, and had them produce child pornography for him, according to court documents. The photos were also shared with other sex offenders who were in group chat rooms with Brown.

Brown was identified after a Virginia Beach Police Department officer responded to a Peeping Tom call. Investigators later learned that Brown was attempting to meet the 8-year-old girl to engage in sexual acts. The 8-year-old victim reported that Brown told her not to tell anyone, and if she did, he would kill her.

Bown has a criminal history including being convicted of Assault and Battery of an 11-year-old in 2005. He was also convicted in March 2013 for Assault and Battery for cutting someone inside the MacArthur Mall.

“Adults that prey on innocent children are despicable,” said Michael K. Lamonea, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Norfolk. “Brown’s victims will have to cope with the longstanding effects of his abuse for years to come. HSI special agents and our law enforcement partners will continue to investigate sexual predators like Brown to ensure they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”