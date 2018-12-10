VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A Virginia Beach K-9 officer was able to take down two robbery suspects that shot at police on Thursday.
Around 11:20 p.m, officers were in the 1700 block of S. Independence Boulevard when they received a call about a nearby commercial robbery. When officers arrived on the scene, they saw the suspects, and one of the suspects began shooting at the officers. An officer returned fire.
A Virginia Beach K-9 officer was able to take down one suspect, and that person was taken to a local hospital for injuries from the K-9 bite.
A short time later, the second suspect was tracked down by a police K-9. That suspect was taken into custody without incident.
No other injuries were reported.
No further information has been released at this time.
