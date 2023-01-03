x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Virginia Beach Courthouse evacuated following bomb threat

The sheriff's office said this is the second threat made to the courthouse in less than a month.
Credit: 13News Now

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Courthouse was evacuated Tuesday morning after someone called in a bomb threat, the city's sheriff's office said.

The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office said someone called in a threat to the 911 center at around 8:30 a.m.

Authorities and K9 units searched the area but didn't find any explosive devices. Officials determined the building safe just before 10:30 a.m.

The sheriff's office said this is the second threat made to the courthouse in less than a month.

The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating the 911 threat. 

If you have any information that may help investigators, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also leave a tip online at P3Tips.com.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Suspect in Idaho college murders in court

Before You Leave, Check This Out