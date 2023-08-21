Virginia Beach Crime Solvers raises reward to $2,000 for critical info in July shooting of innocent child

A Virginia Beach 4-year-old proves resilient after family members say a stray bullet struck her permanently blinded her in her left eye.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A month and a half has elapsed since an innocent 4-year-old girl, asleep in her father’s arms, became a victim of gun violence in the Aden Park neighborhood.

As 13News Now reports on her recovery, we also found out about the increased reward now on the table in the search for justice.

Typically, anonymous tipsters with information leading to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500. However, in the unsolved case involving the 4-year-old, board members of Virginia Beach Crime Solvers just raised the incentive for information to a maximum of $2,000.

"She’s still herself, despite what has happened," Kayla Ware said about her daughter Lydia Mitchell.

Her little girl remains vibrant, outgoing and maintains her radiant smile.

"The most resilient person I know, as far as a child," Ware added. "She’s definitely been unfazed as far as what has happened to here, personality wise.”

Ware said her rising pre-K student has gone through two surgeries and carries lifelong injuries, stemming from the night of July 7. At around 10:45 p.m., Virginia Beach police officers believe someone shot a handgun multiple times on Dandy Court.

They said gunfire pierced an apartment unit there, missed the resident inside and then traveled to nearby Babney Court, where Lydia was asleep in her father's arms.

"One of those bullets struck a four-year-old victim in the head while she was being carried through an adjacent parking lot by her father," said Capt. John T. Orr, commanding officer of Virginia Beach Police Department's Detective Bureau.

Capt. Orr and his team believe there is no connection between the victims and the suspect or suspects, in this case.

Furthermore, Ware told 13News Now the errant bullet permanently blinded Lydia in her left eye.

“She does have a reminder of what happened to her, but she does have a family and a village of people behind her to ensure that’s not going to stop her, for sure," Ware said.

While family members and friends focus on Lydia's healing, detectives said their investigative efforts, such as canvassing and reviewing available surveillance footage, have not yet led them to the person or people responsible for the shooting.

"We're hoping the increased reward will provide some added incentive and perhaps bring some additional notice to this case, so that if someone sitting out there thinks the police must have solved this case, we haven't. We need your help," said Capt. Orr. "I think people need to keep in mind if this person was willing to do it once, depending on what their motive was, it could mean they would do it again and somebody else could be hurt and perhaps, killed this time.”

Ware said finding out who pulled the trigger can help ease the pain. Tearfully, she questioned why people resort to guns in the first place.

“If you’re going to do something like that. There are others, besides the target you are aiming for," said Ware. "We all should have a little common sense when it comes to resolving issues with someone."

Anyone with information about the shooting that left Lydia injured can dial the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

“We don’t need your name. We don’t want your name. All we are looking for is the information you have," Capt. Orr said.