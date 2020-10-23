Virginia Beach day care provider charged with felony homicide in 2019 death of infant

On September 17, 2019, an infant stopped breathing at an in-home childcare facility. EMS rushed the child to the hospital but the infant later died.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach woman is charged with felony homicide for the death of an infant at an in-home childcare facility that she operated.

The incident happened on the morning of September 17, 2019, when officers were called to the 1900 block Perrel Street.

An infant had stopped breathing at the childcare facility. Police and EMS on the scene began life-saving efforts. The infant was then rushed to the hospital.

The child later died at the hospital.

During their investigation, police found that the residence was being used as an in-home childcare facility by 39-year-old Shylan Csatlos.

She was charged on Thursday with felony homicide and felony child abuse.