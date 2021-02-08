Man sentenced to 30 years for deadly 7-Eleven shooting

22-year-old Malik Brown was convicted second-degree murder and use of a firearm for a 2019 shooting that left a man dead.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man convicted of a shooting in a Virginia Beach 7-Eleven parking lot was sentenced to 30 years in prison, the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney said on Monday.

Prosecutors said on March 4, 2019, Brown got into a verbal argument with 27-year-old Malcolm Jones in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven located at 1672 Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Brown then shot Jones, who immediately collapsed to the ground. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Authorities said that right after the shooting, Brown threw his gun off the Campostella Bridge and fled the area with his girlfriend. He was arrested later that day in Waverly, Virginia.