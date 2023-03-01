Woman shot to death in Virginia Beach, suspect arrested

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man is facing charges in the shooting death of a woman on Tuesday, the police department said.
The Virginia Beach Police Department said officers were called to the scene of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. on February 28 in the 5000 block of Finespun Last. They arrived to find 21-year-old Heavonlei Grant suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Grant was pronounced dead at the scene.
19-year-old Jaiden Litton was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter. Police have not released any details about what led to the shooting.
The case remains under investigation. If you have any information that may help detectives, you're asked to call the Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.