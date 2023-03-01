Woman shot to death in Virginia Beach, suspect arrested

19-year-old Jaiden Litton was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man is facing charges in the shooting death of a woman on Tuesday, the police department said.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said officers were called to the scene of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. on February 28 in the 5000 block of Finespun Last. They arrived to find 21-year-old Heavonlei Grant suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Grant was pronounced dead at the scene.

19-year-old Jaiden Litton was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter. Police have not released any details about what led to the shooting.