Virginia Beach gang member sentenced for having gun with 'machine gun conversion' attachment

A man from Virginia Beach was sentenced to seven years in prison Friday in the U.S. Eastern District Court of Virginia for having a gun that was used in a shootout in Norfolk.

Shy’Quan Dodson, 25, had a Glock handgun with "an attached component" that made it a machine gun during a shooting on July 18, 2021, according to court documents.

That day, Norfolk police responded to the 900 block of Tunstall Avenue, where they found several people shooting at each other. That's in the Calvert Square section of the city.

The suspects then drove away in three different cars, and during the police pursuit, a gun was thrown from the back of one of the cars.

When the chase ended in Portsmouth because of a car crash, Dodson tried to run away on foot, and was arrested by police.

The DOJ said Dodson is a member of Kai Gang, which is a Norfolk-based street gang.

Police searched his phone and found photos of him holding the machine gun, and a residue test confirmed that he had shot a gun.