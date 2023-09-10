Shooting investigation underway in Windsor Woods neighborhood

Virginia Beach Police officers responded to a call of a shooting just after midnight at a home on Gateway Place, which is not far from Mount Trashmore.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police confirm they are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the Windsor Woods neighborhood of Virginia Beach.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting just after midnight at a home on Gateway Place, which is not far from Mount Trashmore.

A 13News Now crew arrived to find crime scene tape surrounding a two-story house where several officers and forensics teams investigated inside and outside the home. Virginia Beach firefighters washed away blood stains on Gateway Place, as police officers worked on scene.

Several evidence markers could be seen inside the interior of the home.

Police have not confirmed what exactly happened at the home or how many people may have been injured or killed.

A woman who lives nearby but did not want to be identified said she heard gunshots.

“I just heard a couple gunshots last night past midnight... about three or four gunshots and immediately after a few sirens around the neighborhood,” she said. “But this isn’t a crime-filled neighborhood so this is just a big shock to us.”

Another neighbor said he heard screaming coming from the home at the same time.

13News Now has made repeated requests for information from Virginia Beach Police and are waiting for more information.