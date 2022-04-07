Police: Virginia Beach man assaults officers after brandishing, barricade situation

Stephen Maggard reportedly went inside a home and refused to come out. Police say he also refused to let other people who were inside the home leave.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man is facing numerous charges after police say he barricaded himself inside a home, holding people against their will while brandishing a gun, and later assaulting an officer after being taken into custody.

Virginia Beach police say officers were called to the 1300 block of Hawk Avenue shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a man with a handgun seen on the street.

When officers arrived, 29-year-old Stephen Maggard reportedly went inside a home and refused to come out. Police say he also refused to let other people who were inside the home leave.

At one point he allegedly shot a gun through the home's back door.

Officers were eventually able to take Maggard into custody. As he was being taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation, he allegedly assaulted the police officers who were riding in the ambulance with him.

After Maggard was released from the hospital, he was booked into the Virginia Beach City Jail, where he is charged with:

Reckless handling of a firearm

Brandishing

Discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling

Assault on LEO

Attempt to disarm