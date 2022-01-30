Man dies after shooting on Oceana Boulevard in Virginia Beach, police say

Police found the victim with a gunshot wound while sitting in his car, which had gone off the road.

The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on January 30.

According to a statement, they received a call that there had been a car accident shortly after midnight on the 600 block of Oceana Boulevard.

This is near the Oceana Naval Air Station.

When emergency personnel arrived, they found Kevin Boone, 50, suffering from a gunshot wound in his car, which had gone off the roadway.

He died from his injuries during transport to Virginia Beach General Hospital.