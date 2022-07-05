Fight at Virginia Beach house party leads to shooting, police say

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Level Green Boulevard, the Virginia Beach Police Department said.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person was seriously hurt in a shooting at a house party in Virginia Beach Sunday, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Level Green Boulevard, the Virginia Beach Police Department said. The time of the shooting and the victim's identity weren't shared.

Police officers responded to that address after a report that someone had several gunshot wounds. Firefighters passing by stopped and gave the victim medical aid until an ambulance showed up.

The victim is in critical but stable condition, according to the police department Tuesday morning.

Investigators believe two people fought at the party, resulting in the victim being shot. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and no suspects were identified.