Virginia Beach Fire Dept. investigates illegal fireworks display at Rudee Inlet

The fireworks caused excessive damage to several boats that were docked in the harbor, according to fire officials.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Fire Department is investigating an illegal fireworks display that happened at Rudee Inlet on Monday.

The fireworks went off around 10:30 p.m. and caused excessive damage to several boats that were docked in the harbor, according to fire officials. The department shared a YouTube video of the display.

"The fireworks display was not sanctioned or granted a permit by the City of Virginia Beach nor the Virginia Beach Fire Prevention Bureau," the fire department wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information about the display or anyone that was involved is asked to reach out to the Fire Prevention Bureau by calling 757-385-4228 or emailing them.