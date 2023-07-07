x
Virginia Beach Fire Dept. investigates illegal fireworks display at Rudee Inlet

The fireworks caused excessive damage to several boats that were docked in the harbor, according to fire officials.
Credit: Virginia Beach Fire Department

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Fire Department is investigating an illegal fireworks display that happened at Rudee Inlet on Monday.

The fireworks went off around 10:30 p.m. and caused excessive damage to several boats that were docked in the harbor, according to fire officials. The department shared a YouTube video of the display.

"The fireworks display was not sanctioned or granted a permit by the City of Virginia Beach nor the Virginia Beach Fire Prevention Bureau," the fire department wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information about the display or anyone that was involved is asked to reach out to the Fire Prevention Bureau by calling 757-385-4228 or emailing them.

People can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-562-5887 or online using P3 Tips.

