Virginia Beach investigating two separate stabbings that leaves three people hurt

Three people were stabbed in the two separate incidents. All the victims' injuries are not considered life-threatening.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are investigating two separate stabbing incidents that left three people hurt on Friday night.

The first incident happened around 11:15 p.m. at 4548 Bonney Road where police were called to a dispute. That's at the Extended Stay America hotel.

Officer found one person suffering from a stab wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police do not have a suspect for that incident.

A few minutes later, at around 11:23 p.m. police were called to another dispute at 829 Chimney Hill Shopping Center.

Officers found two people with stab wounds. They were both taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.