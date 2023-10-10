Investigators seek additional victims of suspect in Virginia Beach kidnapping case

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Authorities believe there may be more victims of a man accused of kidnapping and rape in Virginia Beach.
The Virginia Beach Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed or been a victim of criminal activity involving Richard Shusko to come forward.
Shusko, 39, was arrested on August 9. He is facing two felony counts of conspiracy to abduct with intent to defile and one felony count of rape.
The department asks anyone with information on the case to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887 or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com. You can remain anonymous.