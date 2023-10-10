Investigators seek additional victims of suspect in Virginia Beach kidnapping case

Richard Shusko, 39, was arrested on abduction and rape charges.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Authorities believe there may be more victims of a man accused of kidnapping and rape in Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Beach Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed or been a victim of criminal activity involving Richard Shusko to come forward.

Shusko, 39, was arrested on August 9. He is facing two felony counts of conspiracy to abduct with intent to defile and one felony count of rape.