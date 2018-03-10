VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — It was supposed to be a typical weekend morning jog, but it ended with a woman in Virginia Beach being struck by a car and left on the side of the road.

It happened near Mediterranean Avenue and Carolina Avenue in the Shadowlawn neighborhood on Sunday, Sept. 23.

"I'm still in shock. A lot has happened in the last eight days," said Karen Stout, the woman who was hit.

She had multiple injuries, but she considered herself lucky she was alive and didn't suffer any brain injuries.

"This ankle was broken in three places. This ankle in one. I have two fractured ribs and my back is fractured. You can see my face is still swollen eight days later," she said.

PHOTOS: Jogger left with serious injuries after hit-and-run

PHOTOS: Jogger left with serious injuries after hit-and-run

Virginia Beach police are investigating the hit-and-run.

"I left my house and headed down to Carolina. I blacked out really, after that, and have no idea what happened," she said. "It definitely makes sense that I was hit from behind which is why the ribs, the back."

Investigators are now looking for a dark-colored SUV, last seen on Norfolk Avenue, not far from where Stout was hit.

"I could've died and they really didn't know that when they drove away," Stout said.

"I feel uneasy that we don't know who did this," said Stout's daughter, Lauren Burket.

It's going to be a long recovery process for Stout and she won't be able to run for a while.

But, she thinks it'll be a step in the right direction if the driver comes forward.

"There's just really no excuse for it. I really am lucky to be alive," said Stout.

If you have any information about this, you're asked to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2018 WVEC