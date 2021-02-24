Virginia Beach Police arrest teen after Maitland, Pathfinder Drive shootings

Police did not share the name or specific age of the person arrested - they only specified that the suspect was a teenager.

Wednesday afternoon, the Virginia Beach Police Department said investigators had arrested a juvenile related to two shootings on Monday.

They did not share the name or age of the person arrested - they only specified that the suspect was a teenager.

The morning of the shootings, police were called to the 800 block of Maitland Drive to help a woman who had been shot. She was taken to a hospital, and was expected to recover.

The same day, police were called to the 1700 block of Pathfinder Drive to investigate reports that someone was firing bullets into a house there. Another victim was hurt there.

The scenes are about half a mile apart.

The release said on Tuesday, a SWAT team went back to the Pathfinder Drive scene to collect evidence.

Three guns were included the case's evidence.