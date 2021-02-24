Virginia Beach Police arrest teen after Maitland, Pathfinder Drive shootings

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: the above video is on file from Feb. 22, 2021.
Wednesday afternoon, the Virginia Beach Police Department said investigators had arrested a juvenile related to two shootings on Monday.
They did not share the name or age of the person arrested - they only specified that the suspect was a teenager.
The morning of the shootings, police were called to the 800 block of Maitland Drive to help a woman who had been shot. She was taken to a hospital, and was expected to recover.
The same day, police were called to the 1700 block of Pathfinder Drive to investigate reports that someone was firing bullets into a house there. Another victim was hurt there.
The scenes are about half a mile apart.
The release said on Tuesday, a SWAT team went back to the Pathfinder Drive scene to collect evidence.
Three guns were included the case's evidence.
Police said the unnamed teen is being charged with malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.