Virginia Beach man gets 27 years for producing child pornography

Jason Woolwine, 44, pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography, which was discovered during an investigation of a different person.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is about a separate sexual abuse case that happened in Newport News.

A Virginia Beach man was sentenced to 27 years in prison Monday for producing child sexual abuse material in his home, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said.

Back in November 2021, Jason Woolwine, 44, pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography, which was discovered during an investigation of a different person, John Stanley Zelinsky, 70, of Newport News.

Back in March 2021, Woolwine had made a sexually explicit video involving a 4-year-old victim, according to the DOJ.

Zelinsky confessed to FBI agents that he and Woolwine were romantically involved and shared sexual fantasies about children over instant messaging. He also showed federal agents the video Woolwine made.

After the FBI began investigating Woolwine, they were able to confirm the information Zelinsky shared.

Despite Woolwine’s use of anti-forensic evidence destruction software, a forensic examination was used to get images of child pornography from Woolwine’s phone, including the video he made.

Zelinsky also pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and received a sentence of seven years in prison on April 26.