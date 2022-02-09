Virginia Beach man arrested, charged with distributing child pornography

Investigators said they began the investigation into Robert Morris, 36, in December 2021. They received information he had more than 500 child pornography files.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department a man from the area of the city just north of Hilltop is accused of distributing child pornography.

Officers arrested 36-year-old Robert Morris after executing a search warrant at his home in the 900 block of Thousand Oaks Dr. on February 7.

Police said they began investigating Morris in December 2021. During that investigation, they received information that there were more than 500 files of child pornography inside Morris' home.

The department said investigators took several items when they executed the search warrant, but it didn't specify how many or what the items were.

Policed said Morris faces 10 counts of Distribution of Child Pornography, and his bond was set at $25,000.

The investigation is still open. If you know anything that could help the Special Investigations Bureau, call the police department at 757-385-4101 or call Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.